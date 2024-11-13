eSun Holdings Announces 2024 AGM and Key Resolutions

eSun Holdings (HK:0571) has released an update.

eSun Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting to be held on December 13, 2024, in Hong Kong, where shareholders will review the company’s financial statements and vote on the re-election of directors and the appointment of the auditor. The meeting will also consider resolutions granting the board authority to issue additional shares under certain conditions. This gathering offers investors and stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s governance and future plans.

