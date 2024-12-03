Estrima Seeks Investors Amid Financial Maneuvers

Estrima S.p.A. (IT:BIRO) has released an update.
Estrima S.p.A., known for its electric vehicle brand Birò, is seeking investors to bolster its financial and strategic position. The company is exploring potential investment or acquisition of its subsidiary Brieda S.r.l. amidst challenges with credit institutions regarding a financial maneuver. Estrima has also decided to pause new production orders for early 2025 as part of its financial stabilization efforts.
