Estrella Resources Sets Date for Annual General Meeting

Estrella Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s financial reports and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of a remuneration report and the re-election of Director Leslie Pereira. Shareholders eligible to vote are those registered by November 26, 2024. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

