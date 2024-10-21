Estrella Resources Lists New Securities on ASX

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 75 million new securities on the ASX, with 50 million fully paid ordinary shares and 25 million options set to expire in December 2026. This move is part of previously announced transactions, likely aiming to bolster the company’s financial standing and attract investor interest.

