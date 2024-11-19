Estrella Resources Expands Timor-Leste Concessions

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.
Estrella Resources Limited has expanded its presence in Timor-Leste, becoming the largest concession holder in the region with new exploration and evaluation licenses awarded. The company has discovered high-grade manganese at the Samalari and Sica prospects, with assays revealing promising manganese mineralization. Additionally, Estrella has secured a strategic investment to further accelerate its exploration projects.
