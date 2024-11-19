News & Insights

Estrella Resources Expands Timor-Leste Concessions

November 19, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has expanded its presence in Timor-Leste, becoming the largest concession holder in the region with new exploration and evaluation licenses awarded. The company has discovered high-grade manganese at the Samalari and Sica prospects, with assays revealing promising manganese mineralization. Additionally, Estrella has secured a strategic investment to further accelerate its exploration projects.

