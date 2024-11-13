News & Insights

Estrella Resources Expands Securities Quotation on ASX

November 13, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has announced the quotation of new securities, including 19,166,667 options and 33,333,333 ordinary shares, both issued on November 13, 2024. This move is part of transactions previously disclosed to the market, reflecting ongoing strategic financial maneuvers by the company. Investors in the stock market might find these developments noteworthy as they could impact the company’s market valuation.

