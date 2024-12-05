Estrella Resources Addresses Recent Stock Trading Concerns

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.
Estrella Resources Limited has clarified that it is not aware of any undisclosed information that could explain the recent fluctuations in its stock trading. The company attributes the trading activity to its recent investor presentation on its Timor-Leste Project. Estrella also confirmed its compliance with ASX Listing Rules.
