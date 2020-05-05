Estonia's Tallink reports 96% yr/yr fall in April passenger traffic

TALLINN, May 5 (Reuters) - Estonian shipping firm Tallink TAL1.TL on Tuesday reported a 96% drop in April passenger traffic and 14% drop in cargo traffic as countries around Baltic Sea locked down to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Tallink operates large ferries between Estonia and Finland, and from Latvia, Estonia and Finland to Sweden.

The Estonian government has said it was ready to invest 150 million euros ($164 million) in the convertible debt of Tallink as the company provides crucial transport links.

Finland and Estonia have decided to start opening up from mid-May, and will allow workers to travel between the two countries.

