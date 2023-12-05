Estonia's Elenger signs deal to bring three LNG cargoes to Finland

Updates throughout

OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Elenger, part of Estonia's Eesti Gaas, has signed an agreement to bring three cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Norway to Finland's Inkoo terminal this winter, it said on Tuesday.

Negotiations for a fourth gas cargo are also currently underway, the company added.

"We ordered the most reliable gas tankers equipped with the highest ice class for the winter season," the CEO of Elenger Finland, Pasi Nak, said in a statement.

Finland is relying on LNG supplies this winter after the Balticconnector gas link between Finland and Estonia ruptured in early October, after likely being dragged across by an anchor.

The Inkoo LNG terminal, consisting of the Exemplar floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), started operations in March, capable of storing 1,000 GWh of energy and injecting around 140 GWh per day into the grid.

Europe's northernmost large scale LNG import facility is prone to icy conditions, which only some LNG tankers are able to handle.

Elenger said it received three out of six delivery windows offered by Inkoo LNG operator Gasgrid in November, in addition to one previously reserved delivery.

The first of these deliveries will arrive in Inkoo after Christmas, Elenger said.

