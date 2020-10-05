Estonia’s Central Bank to Research if Blockchain Can Support a Digital Euro
Eesti Pank, the central bank of Estonia, is undertaking a Ã¢ÂÂmulti-yearÃ¢ÂÂ research project that will investigate the suitability of a blockchain-based digital currency to work alongside cash.
- In a news release Friday, Eesti Pank said the initiative will gauge the suitability of the KSI Blockchain, already Ã¢ÂÂa coreÃ¢ÂÂ part of the infrastructure of EstoniaÃ¢ÂÂs e-government system, in supporting a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
- The research will be carried out with assistance from Guardtime, an Estonian company that developed the KSI Blockchain, and The SW7 Group, a London-based business development and investment firm with a focus on innovative technologies.
- The work will further look at new payment solutions that might arise from the use of electronic identity and other Estonian e-government solutions, though it will be technology agnostic in its approach.
- Eesti Pank said the research is being instigated as user habits are already changing regarding payments, and to assist research on a possible digital euro announced last week by the European Central Bank.
- EstoniaÃ¢ÂÂs experience running a digital form of government Ã¢ÂÂgives us good grounds for launching a project to explore the technological frontiers of digital money,Ã¢ÂÂ said Rainer Olt, head of the central bankÃ¢ÂÂs Payment and Settlement Systems Department.
- Estonia joined the EU in 2004 and adopted the euro at the start of 2011.
