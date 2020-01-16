Estonian Danske money laundering probe grows to 10+ cases, $2 bln

TALLINN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Estonian prosecutors said on Thursday they had expanded an investigation of money laundering through Danske Bank's DANSKE.CO Estonian unit to cover transfers of up to $2 billion.

"We are investigating more than 10 cases with the total amount of up to $2 billion," said a spokeswoman for the prosecutor general.

Danske Bank -- which said in 2018 that some $200 billion of suspicious transfers had been made through its unit in Estonia -- was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki @virki; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

