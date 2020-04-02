Estonia sees 2020 budget deficit at 10.1%/GDP

Adds quotes, details

TALLINN, April 2 (Reuters) - Estonia's 2020 nominal state budget deficit will be 10.1% of gross domestic product after coronavirus-linked additions to budget, its finance minister said on Thursday.

"Our debt will at least double, but it will be still the lowest in the euro zone, even when not including measures other countries will make in crisis," Martin Helme told a news conference.

Estonia's government debt totalled 7.4% of GDP at the end of 2019.

The government presented on Thursday to parliament additions to 2020 budget with a package of measures totalling 2.6 billion euros - equivalent to 9% of the country's GDP - including credit guarantees and direct support to troubled sectors.

"In the economy we are facing tough times," Prime Minister Juri Ratas told a news conference. "This is the moment in the economy when the public sector has to come to help."

Estonia expects GDP to fall by as much as 8% this year due to the coronavirus.

"If the measures are working, I hope the drop will be only half of that," said finance minister Helme.

Helme said also the government was ready to take a stake in shipping firm Tallink TAL1T.TL which has had to close its key routes due to lockdown, with a plan that the government would sell its holding at a later date.

Estonia has closed schools and stopped public events until May 1 and banned foreign travellers from entering the country, which so far has recorded 858 cases of the coronavirus and 11 deaths.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.