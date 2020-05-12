US Markets

Estonia passes "Huawei law" for telecom security reviews

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Estonia's parliament approved on Tuesday a new Electronics Communications Act to ensure security reviews for telecom gear needed in the development of future networks.

TALLINN, May 12 (Reuters) - Estonia's parliament approved on Tuesday a new Electronics Communications Act to ensure security reviews for telecom gear needed in the development of future networks.

The act, which lawmakers dubbed the "Huawei law" in reference to the Chinese telecommunications company, leaves detailed implementation to the government and includes intelligence services among the reviewing authorities.

European Union and trans-atlantic NATO alliance member Estonia shares the U.S. government's security worries over new 5G networks. Washington has accused Huawei of spying on the West, allegations it denies.

"We must ensure that the communication services are offered using secure technology and a reliable provider," said Andres Metsoja, head of parliament's defence committee, in a statement.

The act did not mention any companies by name.

5G networks are at the centre of global security deliberations because they will host critical functions from driverless vehicles to military communications.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular