Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) -CN¥175.0m CN¥361.0m CN¥295.4m CN¥259.5m CN¥239.0m CN¥227.1m CN¥220.5m CN¥217.4m CN¥216.4m CN¥217.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -18.18% Est @ -12.14% Est @ -7.92% Est @ -4.96% Est @ -2.89% Est @ -1.44% Est @ -0.43% Est @ 0.28% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% -CN¥165 CN¥319 CN¥245 CN¥203 CN¥175 CN¥157 CN¥143 CN¥133 CN¥124 CN¥117

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥1.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥217m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.4%– 1.9%) = CN¥5.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥5.0b÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= CN¥2.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥4.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$4.3, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NYSE:DAO Discounted Cash Flow July 31st 2022

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Youdao as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.897. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Youdao, we've compiled three additional factors you should explore:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Youdao has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does DAO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

