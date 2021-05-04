Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws.

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥2.59b CN¥3.82b CN¥4.80b CN¥5.68b CN¥6.45b CN¥7.10b CN¥7.65b CN¥8.10b CN¥8.49b CN¥8.83b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 25.49% Est @ 18.46% Est @ 13.53% Est @ 10.08% Est @ 7.67% Est @ 5.98% Est @ 4.8% Est @ 3.97% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% CN¥2.4k CN¥3.3k CN¥3.9k CN¥4.3k CN¥4.6k CN¥4.7k CN¥4.7k CN¥4.7k CN¥4.6k CN¥4.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥42b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥8.8b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.0%) = CN¥180b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥180b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= CN¥91b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥133b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$11.1, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

NYSE:RLX Discounted Cash Flow May 4th 2021

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RLX Technology as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For RLX Technology, there are three additional aspects you should consider:

