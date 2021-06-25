Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method.

The method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.72b US$1.95b US$2.29b US$2.40b US$2.70b US$3.02b US$3.24b US$3.42b US$3.58b US$3.71b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.26% Est @ 5.68% Est @ 4.57% Est @ 3.8% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% US$1.6k US$1.7k US$1.8k US$1.8k US$1.8k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$18b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2030 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.7b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (7.9%– 2.0%) = US$64b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$64b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$30b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$48b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$149, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

NasdaqGS:MCHP Discounted Cash Flow June 25th 2021

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Microchip Technology as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.251. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Microchip Technology, we've compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Microchip Technology (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MCHP's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

