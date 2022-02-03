Estimating The Fair Value Of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$9.18m US$14.5m US$20.4m US$24.6m US$28.3m US$31.5m US$34.1m US$36.3m US$38.1m US$39.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 20.61% Est @ 15.02% Est @ 11.1% Est @ 8.36% Est @ 6.44% Est @ 5.09% Est @ 4.15% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% US$8.6 US$12.7 US$16.7 US$18.8 US$20.3 US$21.1 US$21.4 US$21.3 US$20.9 US$20.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$182m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$40m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.9%– 2.0%) = US$819m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$819m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$420m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$602m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$82.7, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NasdaqGM:TRNS Discounted Cash Flow February 3rd 2022

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Transcat as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.129. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Transcat, we've put together three additional elements you should further research:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Transcat that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for TRNS's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

