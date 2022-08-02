Estimating The Fair Value Of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.68m US$2.44m US$2.30m US$2.22m US$2.18m US$2.17m US$2.17m US$2.19m US$2.21m US$2.24m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -13.56% Est @ -8.91% Est @ -5.66% Est @ -3.38% Est @ -1.78% Est @ -0.67% Est @ 0.12% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 1.05% Est @ 1.31% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.9% US$2.5 US$2.1 US$1.9 US$1.7 US$1.6 US$1.5 US$1.4 US$1.3 US$1.2 US$1.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$16m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.2m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.9%– 1.9%) = US$46m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$46m÷ ( 1 + 6.9%)10= US$23m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$39m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

NasdaqCM:OCG Discounted Cash Flow August 2nd 2022

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Oriental Culture Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.031. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Oriental Culture Holding, there are three relevant elements you should look at:

