Estimated Tax Payments Are Due This Week

Even though this year's income tax return filing deadline was pushed back to May 17, the due date for 2021 first quarter estimated tax payments was not moved. That means the first estimate tax due date for the 2021 tax year is still April 15, which is this Thursday.

So, if you're self-employed or don't have taxes withheld from other sources of taxable income (such as interest, dividends, or capital gains), don't forget to send in your first-quarter tax payment before midnight on April 15.

Use Form 1040-ES to calculate and pay your estimated taxes. The various payment methods are described in the instructions for the form. If you owe at least $1,000 in tax for the year, you could be hit with a penalty if you don't pay enough estimated tax throughout the year.

Also, unless you live in a state with no income tax, you might owe state estimated taxes, too. Check with the state tax agency where you live for state estimate tax payment due dates.

For more information on 2021 estimated tax payments, see When Are 2021 Estimated Tax Payments Due?

