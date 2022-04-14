Estimated Tax Payments Are Due April 18

Under our country's "pay as you go" tax system, Uncle Sam wants to collect his cut periodically throughout the year as you earn income. In most cases, the required taxes are paid through paycheck withholding (your employer sends in the payments). But if you're self-employed or don't have taxes withheld from other sources of taxable income (e.g., interest, dividends or capital gains), then quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS are typically required.

Estimate tax payments for the first quarter of 2022 are due April 18. That's for income earned from January 1 to March 31. And if the government doesn't get paid on time, you could be looking at a stiff IRS penalty – so make sure you get your payment in on time.

If you didn't have any taxable income in January, February and March, you don't have to make an estimated tax payment on April 18. Just make sure you make an estimated payment later in the year for any quarter that you do have income that wasn't subject to withholding.

If at least two-thirds of your gross income is from farming or fishing, you don't have to make a payment on April 18, either. Instead, you can make just one estimated tax payment for the 2022 tax year by January 17, 2023. Or, if you file your 2022 tax return by March 1, 2023, and pay all the tax you owe at that time, you don't even need to make a payment next January.

Victims of certain natural disasters don't have to make estimated tax payments on April 18, either. Instead, their due date is extended to either May 16 or June 15, depending on the applicable disaster (see our 2022 Tax Calendar for more information).

Estimated Taxes Due Date for Maine and Massachusetts Residents

The due date for the first quarter estimated tax payment is normally due on April 15 each year. However, because the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C., falls on April 15 this year, federal law requires that the due date be moved to the next business day – which is April 18.

For most people, that's also the case for the deadline to file your 2021 federal income tax return. It was moved from April 15 to April 18 because of Emancipation Day. But for people who live in Maine or Massachusetts, the federal tax return filing deadline isn't until April 19. That's because April 18 is a state holiday – Patriot's Day – in those two states. However, the first quarter estimated tax payment date is not moved to April 19 for residents of Maine and Massachusetts. The estimated payment is due on April 18 for them, too.

Calculating and Paying Your Estimated Taxes

Use Form 1040-ES to calculate and pay your estimated taxes. There's a worksheet in the form instructions that will walk you through the calculation. If the estimate turns out to be either too high or too low, you can make adjustments when you send another quarterly payment for the 2022 tax year.

The various payment methods are described in the instructions for the form. They include payment by electronic means as well as by check, cash, or money order.

Penalties for Failure to Pay Estimated Tax

If you owe at least $1,000 in tax for the year, you could be hit with a penalty if you don't pay enough estimated tax throughout the year. However, the penalty won't apply if the combined amount of your withholding and estimated tax payments for the 2022 tax year equal at least 90% of your 2022 tax liability, or 100% of the tax shown on your 2021 tax return (110% if your 2021 federal adjusted gross income was more than $150,000).

State Estimated Tax Payments

Also, unless you live in a state with no income tax, you might owe state estimated taxes, too. Check with the state tax agency where you live for state estimate tax payment due dates.

