Estimate for Argentina's soybean harvest could fall due to frosts -Grains Exchange

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, April 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2021/22 soybean production could fall below the current estimate of 42 million tonnes due to the impact of new early frosts in farming areas over the last week, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday.

The BdeC has already made cuts in its production forecast, but because of a drought and heat waves in important agricultural areas at the start of the year.

"New frosts seen during the last seven days are added to the frosts reported at the end of March," the exchange said in its weekly report.

"The damage will be evaluated over the next few weeks and depending on the magnitude of the losses, they could affect our current estimate," the BdeC added, noting that farmers have harvested 8.8% of the area planted with the oilseed.

The frosts, which happened only a few weeks before the end of the southern summer, also hit Argentina's corn, however the Exchange did not warn of a possible changes in its harvest forecast, currently of 49 million tonnes.

Until Wednesday, producers had threshed 17% of corn area. Argentina is a the world's no. 1 exporter of processed soy oil and meal and the no. 2 global exporter of corn.

The grains exchange also said that the sunflower harvest would end in the next two weeks, with a final production of 3.3 million tonnes if suitable weather conditions were registered.

International relevance of Argentinian production of sunflower seeds and its oil and meal has grown due to a fall in the global supply of the oilseed, caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice; editing by Grant McCool)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

