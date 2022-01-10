Estelle Brachlianoff to become Veolia's next CEO

Adds details

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - French water and waste management group Veolia VIE.PA, which won control of rival Suez SEVI.PA last year,said on Monday it will split the roles of president and chief executive officer from July 1.

Under the new governance, current Chief Operating Officer Estelle Brachlianoff will become CEO while Antoine Frérot will stay on as Chairman, the statement said.

"Antoine Frérot had expressed his wish to step down as Chief Executive Officer, which he has held since 2009, when his current term of office expires," the statement said.

Brachlianoff, who joined Veolia in 2005, was appointed as Chief Operating Officer in 2018.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

