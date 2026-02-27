Estee Lauder's Skin Care Sales Rise 6%: Are More Gains Ahead?

The Estee Lauder Companies’ EL Skin Care remained a key bright spot in second-quarter fiscal 2026, supported by stronger retail trends in select markets. Performance in Mainland China and continued brand momentum helped steady the category amid an evolving demand environment.



The company delivered 6% organic net sales growth in its Skin Care segment in the fiscal second quarter, marking one of the strongest category performances in the quarter. The increase reflects improved retail trends and momentum across key markets and brands, reinforcing the role of the Skin Care category as a core growth engine.



EL highlighted solid performance in Mainland China, where retail sales trends strengthened sequentially. Growth was also supported by innovation and hero franchise strength. Brands such as Estée Lauder and La Mer contributed to the segment’s advance, with demand supported by new product launches and continued consumer engagement in prestige skin care routines.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Quote

Improved inventory discipline and better sell-in/sell-through alignment across key markets supported overall performance. Compared with prior periods, the business saw healthier retail dynamics, particularly in Asia/Pacific. While travel retail remains in transition, Skin Care demonstrated resilience across both domestic and online channels.



The segment’s growth is notable given a still-cautious consumer environment in certain regions. Prestige beauty demand has been uneven, and the company continues to navigate macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures. Even so, Skin Care’s 6% organic increase signals stabilization and renewed traction after periods of volatility tied to travel retail disruptions and inventory resets.



Looking ahead, sustained momentum will likely depend on continued innovation, disciplined inventory execution and retail recovery in key markets such as China. Skin Care remains central to EL’s strategic focus, and its performance in the fiscal second quarter suggests improving fundamentals within the category. Whether this pace accelerates further will depend on retail conditions and the company’s ability to maintain brand heat and market share in a competitive global landscape.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 18.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 16.1%.

