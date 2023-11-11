Estee Lauder's Huge China Problem and Whether Its Pivot Makes It a Buy Right Now

Luxury fragrance and skin care house of brands Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) is dealing with a weak Chinese and international travel market that's crushed its profits. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down management's smart plan to focus on its best markets for now and whether that makes the stock a buy.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Nov. 7, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 10, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Estée Lauder Companies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2023

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Estée Lauder Companies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.