Is Estee Lauder's Fragrance Business Rising on Luxury Demand?

The Estee Lauder Companies’ EL fragrance business highlights how demand for luxury offerings continues to underpin performance in the category. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results highlight strength being driven by higher-end brands, premium innovation and targeted expansion in prestige channels, placing luxury demand at the center of fragrance momentum.



In the second quarter, fragrance net sales increased 6% on an organic basis. This was led by high-single-digit growth in the company’s Luxury Brands portfolio across all geographic regions, with TOM FORD, Le Labo and KILIAN PARIS cited as the primary contributors. The performance reflects the role of the luxury segment in driving category gains.



The brand-level trends were also concentrated in premium product lines. TOM FORD benefited from launches such as Oud Voyager, Figue Erotique and Soleil Neige, which also supported existing Private Blend and Signature offerings. Le Labo’s growth was led by its Classic Collection, including strength in the juice subcategory, along with body products such as perfuming hand creams. KILIAN PARIS gained from established products like the Angels’ Share franchise and from the launch of Angels’ Share on the Rocks.



The fragrance category also benefited from broader efforts to expand consumer reach, particularly for luxury fragrance brands. This added support to fragrance performance and reinforced that demand was being captured through both innovation and channel presence, rather than through a single launch cycle or one market alone.



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Distribution developments further align with this trend. The company expanded its fragrance presence during the quarter, including the opening of nine net new freestanding stores globally, led by Jo Malone London and Le Labo. Fragrance also recorded double-digit retail sales growth across several major travel retail partners in the first half of fiscal 2026, alongside share gains in key European markets such as France, Spain and the United Kingdom.



Overall, the fragrance business reflects a pattern where performance is closely associated with luxury demand, supported by premium brand strength, high-end product innovation and focused distribution expansion.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 30.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 9.8%.

Stocks Worth Considering

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which designs, develops, markets and distributes outdoor, active and lifestyle products, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current fiscal-year sales calls for growth of nearly 2%, while estimates for earnings suggest a 6.2% decline from the year-ago figure.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, which designs, markets and distributes lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 12.4% and 31.8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Kontoor Brands KTB, a lifestyle apparel company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Kontoor Brands’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.