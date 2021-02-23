Estee Lauder to raise stake in Ordinary brand owner in $1 billion deal

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N said on Tuesday it would raise its stake in DECIEM Beauty Group Inc, parent of Ordinary skincare brand, to about 76% from about 29% by paying about $1 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

