US Markets
EL

Estee Lauder to buy Tom Ford in $2.8 billion deal

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

November 15, 2022 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini and Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, adds background, share move

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N said on Tuesday it clinched a deal to buy U.S. fashion label Tom Ford for $2.8 billion in what would be its biggest acquisition.

Shares of Estee Lauder, which already licenses Tom Ford fragrances and cosmetics, fell marginally in extended trading.

Tom Ford entered into exclusive negotiations with Estee Lauder last week, beating competing bids from a number of other companies including Gucci owner Kering SA PRTP.PA, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.