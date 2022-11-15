Estee Lauder to buy Tom Ford in $2.8 billion deal

Changes sourcing, adds background, share move

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N said on Tuesday it clinched a deal to buy U.S. fashion label Tom Ford for $2.8 billion in what would be its biggest acquisition.

Shares of Estee Lauder, which already licenses Tom Ford fragrances and cosmetics, fell marginally in extended trading.

Tom Ford entered into exclusive negotiations with Estee Lauder last week, beating competing bids from a number of other companies including Gucci owner Kering SA PRTP.PA, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

