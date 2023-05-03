Estée Lauder Slips On Decreased Quarterly Earnings, Revenue

(RTTNews) - Shares of Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) are falling more than 19 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported 72 percent decline in third-quarter earnings per share, while revenue was down 12 percent from the previous year. The company lowered the full-year outlook to reflect a more gradual recovery in Asian travel retail.

Quarterly earnings were $155 million or $0.43 per share, down from $573 million or $1.53 per share in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.47 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $3.75 million, down from $4.25 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to decrease between 51-50 percent on constant currency.

The net sales outlook for the full year is projected to decrease between 12-10 percent from the prior year.

The company expects a negative impact of 1 percent from the termination of its license agreements for the Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ermenegildo Zegna product lines.

Currently, shares are at $197.06, down 19.64 percent from the previous close of $245.22 on a volume of 4,106,204.

