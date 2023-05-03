News & Insights

Markets
EL

Estée Lauder Slips On Decreased Quarterly Earnings, Revenue

May 03, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) are falling more than 19 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported 72 percent decline in third-quarter earnings per share, while revenue was down 12 percent from the previous year. The company lowered the full-year outlook to reflect a more gradual recovery in Asian travel retail.

Quarterly earnings were $155 million or $0.43 per share, down from $573 million or $1.53 per share in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.47 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $3.75 million, down from $4.25 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to decrease between 51-50 percent on constant currency.

The net sales outlook for the full year is projected to decrease between 12-10 percent from the prior year.

The company expects a negative impact of 1 percent from the termination of its license agreements for the Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ermenegildo Zegna product lines.

Currently, shares are at $197.06, down 19.64 percent from the previous close of $245.22 on a volume of 4,106,204.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.