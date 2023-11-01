Estee Lauder Shares Fall After Lowering Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of cosmetics company The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) are falling more than 20% Wednesday morning after the company lowered its full-year outlook.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.17- $2.42, lower than the previous outlook of $3.50 - $3.75. On average, 27 analysts, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.62 per share.

Estee Lauder shares, currently at $102.57, have traded in the range of $102.22-$283.62 in the last 52 weeks.

