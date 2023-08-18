News & Insights

Estee Lauder sees weaker annual forecast on slow recovery in Asia travel retail

August 18, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder EL.N projected full-year net sales and profit below market expectations on Friday, signaling a slower-than-expected recovery in its travel retail business, mainly in Asia, and easing demand in the United States.

Shares of the New York-based company were down about 2% in premarket trade.

Major companies across the globe have taken a cautious stance regarding their bets on a rebound in China, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to revive demand and battles rising youth unemployment rates and a high cost of living.

Analysts have said the drop in consumer demand in China and a slow recovery in Asia travel retail - sales made at airports or travel destinations like Korea and China's Hainan - could impact luxury companies like Estee, which makes about 30% of its annual revenue from the Asia Pacific region.

"Asia travel retail pressured results, particularly in Skin Care, and we continued to experience softness in North America," CEO Fabrizio Freda said in a statement.

Sales in the company's skincare segment fell 14%. Estee Lauder's Americas region reported flat net sales compared to a year ago.

The cosmetics maker expects full-year 2024 sales to rise between 5% and 7%, compared with analysts' estimate of an 8.8% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

