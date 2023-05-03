News & Insights

US Markets
EL

Estee Lauder sees bigger drop in annual sales on slow China recovery

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

May 03, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N forecast a bigger drop in full-year sales on Wednesday, hurt by a slow recovery in major market China and reduced inventory levels by retailers in the United States.

The company expects full-year 2023 net sales to fall between 10% and 12%, compared with the prior forecast of a 5% and 7% decrease.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.