Estee Lauder sees bigger drop in annual sales on slow China recovery

May 3 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N forecast a bigger drop in full-year sales on Wednesday, hurt by a slow recovery in major market China and reduced inventory levels by retailers in the United States.

The company expects full-year 2023 net sales to fall between 10% and 12%, compared with the prior forecast of a 5% and 7% decrease.

