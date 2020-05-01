US Markets
EL

Estee Lauder sales fall 11% as virus outbreak hits retail stores

Contributors
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published

M.A.C owner Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 10.7% drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, hit by the closure of stores and salons in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 1 (Reuters) - M.A.C owner Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N reported a 10.7% drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, hit by the closure of stores and salons in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estee Lauder posted a loss of $6 million or 2 cents per share in the third quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $555 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.35 billion from $3.74 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular