Estee Lauder revenue misses estimates

May 3 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter sales on Monday, hurt by sluggish demand for the cosmetics maker's premium makeup products as people continued working from home.

Net sales rose to $3.86 billion from $3.35 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $3.94 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

