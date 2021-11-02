Stocks
EL

Estée Lauder Raises Quarterly Dividend by 13%

Contributor
Devina Lohia TipRanks
Published

Estée Lauder (EL) raised its quarterly dividend on Class A and Class B shares by 13% to $0.60 per share, against the previous dividend of $0.53 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15 to shareholders of record as of November 30.

Estée Lauder manufactures and sells skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas, under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins and Bobbi Brown brands.

Notably, EL shares have gained 45% over the past year. (See Estée Lauder stock charts)

Last week, Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a Buy rating on the stock, with the price target of $365. (14.11% upside potential)

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buy and 2 Hold ratings. The average analyst price target of $363.80 implies 13.37% upside potential to current levels.

EL scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, reflecting the stock's strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Estee Lauder stock analysis overview

Related News:
Grainger Reports Stellar Q3 Results; Shares Surge 7.5%
Royal Caribbean Reports Loss in Q3
Uber Unveils New Baby and Kids Vertical
Top Dividend Stocks for November 2021

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EL

Latest Stocks Videos

    A Strategy That Is Focused on Identifying Which Stocks to Eliminate of "XOUT"

    XOUT Capital Founder & CEO David Barse joins Jill Malandrino on TradeTalks to discuss a strategy that is focused on identifying which stocks to eliminate out of "XOUT."

    5 days ago

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular