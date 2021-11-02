Estée Lauder Raises Quarterly Dividend by 13%

Estée Lauder (EL) raised its quarterly dividend on Class A and Class B shares by 13% to $0.60 per share, against the previous dividend of $0.53 per share. The dividend is payable on December 15 to shareholders of record as of November 30.

Estée Lauder manufactures and sells skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers its products through department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas, under the Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins and Bobbi Brown brands.

Notably, EL shares have gained 45% over the past year. (See Estée Lauder stock charts)

Last week, Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a Buy rating on the stock, with the price target of $365. (14.11% upside potential)

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buy and 2 Hold ratings. The average analyst price target of $363.80 implies 13.37% upside potential to current levels.

EL scores a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, reflecting the stock's strong potential to outperform market expectations.

