US Markets
EL

Estee Lauder quarterly profit beats on online boost

Contributors
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Estee Lauder Cos Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as the M.A.C owner benefited from online sales amid widespread lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Adds details on store closures, background, results

May 1 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as the M.A.C owner benefited from online sales amid widespread lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The La Mer cosmetics maker said it expected most of its retail stores to be closed for most of the current quarter and warned that global prestige beauty products would be "adversely impacted."

Cosmetics companies dealing with the fallout from the closure of department stores, airport duty free shops and beauty parlours due to COVID-19 led lockdowns have been ramping up their online business.

Estee Lauder too has been tapping in on its massive online presence and saw a double-digit rise in global online sales as more consumers flocked to websites.

Net sales fell 10.7% to $3.35 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 85 cents per share, beating the estimate of 73 cents.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular