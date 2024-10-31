News & Insights

Stocks

Estee Lauder price target lowered to $89 from $122 at Piper Sandler

October 31, 2024 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Estee Lauder (EL) to $89 from $122 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The share selloff on the company’s forward commentary and decision to withdraw fiscal year guidance “seems be a more near-term reaction” with opportunity to reverse upon new leadership and efforts to improve visibility, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Further, the firm says management is sticking to their word around gross margin improvements and brand re-build progress, increasing optimism around these factors materializing further.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.