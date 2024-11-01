News & Insights

Estee Lauder price target lowered to $76 from $105 at Telsey Advisory

November 01, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Telsey Advisory lowered the firm’s price target on Estee Lauder (EL) to $76 from $105 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q1 EPs came in slightly better than expected, which was largely due to a stronger gross margin, the analyst tells investors. Ultimately, with the difficult macro environment and lack of near-term visibility, the firm is lowering its price target on the stock on moderated estimates.

