Estee Lauder price target lowered to $76 from $105 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory lowered the firm’s price target on Estee Lauder (EL) to $76 from $105 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q1 EPs came in slightly better than expected, which was largely due to a stronger gross margin, the analyst tells investors. Ultimately, with the difficult macro environment and lack of near-term visibility, the firm is lowering its price target on the stock on moderated estimates.

