Estee Lauder price target lowered to $75 from $100 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Estee Lauder (EL) to $75 from $100 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Annualizing the new 35c per share quarterly dividend and assuming Estee remains committed to a dividend payout ratio near 40% implies $1.2B of net income, or $3.50 per share of earnings power over time, says the analyst, who argues that it seems premature to “buy the dip” at this point with China still decelerating and uncertain and a new CEO starting in January.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EL:
- Estee Lauder price target lowered to $75 from $100 at Canaccord
- Estee Lauder downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan
- Estée Lauder Faces Challenges Amidst Market Uncertainty
- Estee Lauder price target lowered to $89 from $122 at Piper Sandler
- Estée Lauder Stock (EL) Falls 20% as Guidance Is Lowered and Dividend Slashed
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.