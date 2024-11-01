News & Insights

Estee Lauder price target lowered to $75 from $100 at BofA

November 01, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Estee Lauder (EL) to $75 from $100 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Annualizing the new 35c per share quarterly dividend and assuming Estee remains committed to a dividend payout ratio near 40% implies $1.2B of net income, or $3.50 per share of earnings power over time, says the analyst, who argues that it seems premature to “buy the dip” at this point with China still decelerating and uncertain and a new CEO starting in January.

