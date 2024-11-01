Estee Lauder price target lowered to $70 from $95 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Estee Lauder (EL) to $70 from $95 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said the company shouldn’t focus on growth for growth’s sake but instead focus on quality growth; meaning full price selling to a stable long-term customer base. The new CEO may need to re-base revenues lower before growing especially with respect to rethinking the Travel Retail segment.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.