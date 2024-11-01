News & Insights

Estee Lauder price target lowered to $70 from $95 at TD Cowen

November 01, 2024 — 07:36 am EDT

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Estee Lauder (EL) to $70 from $95 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said the company shouldn’t focus on growth for growth’s sake but instead focus on quality growth; meaning full price selling to a stable long-term customer base. The new CEO may need to re-base revenues lower before growing especially with respect to rethinking the Travel Retail segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

