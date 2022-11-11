Estee Lauder nears $2.8 billion deal to buy Tom Ford - FT

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N is nearing a deal to buy Tom Ford for about $2.8 billion, including debt, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed about the matter.

Estee Lauder did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

