Estée Lauder In Talks To Buy Fashion Brand Tom Ford For At Least $3 Bln : Report

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics major Estée Lauder Companies (EL) is in talks to buy fashion brand Tom Ford for at least $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

There are no guarantees the companies will reach an agreement. Estée Lauder isn't the only suitor for Tom Ford, the report said.

Tom Ford is best-known for its menswear, but it also sells womenswear and accessories as well as a cosmetics and fragrances.

Bloomberg reported in early July that Tom Ford was for sale.

