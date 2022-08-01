US Markets
Estee Lauder in talks to acquire Tom Ford brand - WSJ

Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc is in talks to acquire luxury brand Tom Ford in what could be a $3 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Estee Lauder and Tom Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

