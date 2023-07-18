Estee Lauder hit by hack, some business operations affected

Adds more details from Estee Lauder statement, background on company's yearly forecast in paragraph 6

July 18 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder EL.N on Tuesday said a hacker had obtained some data from its systems, with the cyber incident causing, and expected to further cause, disruption to parts of the company's business operations.

The firm said it was working to understand the nature and scope of the data that was stolen. It did not reveal further details about the impact on its operations.

The MAC Cosmetics owner said it was working to restore the affected systems and had implemented measures to secure its operations.

The New York-based company also took down some of its systems to mitigate the incident, it said, adding that it had begun an investigation, coordinating with law enforcement as well as cybersecurity experts.

Estee Lauder did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further comment.

The cosmetics maker in May forecast weaker sales and profit for the year than previously estimated, blaming slow recovery at duty-free and travel destinations, especially in Asia.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.