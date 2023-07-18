News & Insights

Estee Lauder Hit By Cyber Attack - Quick Facts

July 18, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) said Tuesday that it has identified a cybersecurity incident, which involves an unauthorized third party that has gained access to some of the Company's systems. The company proactively took down some of its systems and promptly began an investigation with the assistance of leading third-party cybersecurity experts.

The company believes the unauthorized party obtained some data from its systems, and the company is working to understand the nature and scope of that data.

The company is implementing measures to secure its business operations and will continue taking additional steps as appropriate.

