Estee Lauder Guides Q1, FY25 Well Below Estimates As Q2 Adj. EPS Misses View

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (EL) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025, well below estimates.. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, well below estimates.

For the first quarter, the company expects a loss in a range of $0.09 to $0.00 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.02 to $0.10 per share, on reported and organic net sales decline of 5 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share on revenue growth of 6.9 percent to $3.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.52 to $2.76 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share on reported and organic net sales between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of 2 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $3.96 per share on a sales decline of 20.90 percent to $16.57 billion for the year.

For the second quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to the company of $284 million or $0.79 per share, sharply wider than $33 million or $0.09 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.07 per share, compared to $0.64 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 7 percent to $3.87 billion from $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.27 per share on revenues of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

Separately, the company announced a quarterly dividend on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock of $0.66 per share, payable on September 16, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

