Estee Lauder forecasts weaker annual sales, profit on slow recovery in Asia travel retail

Corrects to remove extraneous word in headline

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder EL.N projected full-year net sales and profit below market expectations on Friday, signaling a slower-than-expected recovery in its travel retail business, mainly in Asia, and easing demand in the United States.

Major companies across the globe have taken a cautious stance regarding their bets on a rebound in China, as the world's second-largest economy struggles to revive demand and battles rising youth unemployment rates and a high cost of living.

Analysts have said the drop in consumer demand in China and a slow recovery in Asia travel retail - sales made at airports or travel destinations like Korea and China's Hainan - could impact luxury companies like Estee, which makes about 30% of its annual revenue from the Asia Pacific region.

The cosmetics maker expects full-year 2024 sales to rise between 5% and 7%, compared with analysts' estimate of an 8.8% increase, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.