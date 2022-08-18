Estee Lauder forecasts dour 2023 sales due to China COVID lockdowns

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N on Thursday forecast full-year sales below estimates, signaling a hit from fresh COVID-19-related lockdowns in China, which is one of its major market.

The company expects full-year 2023 net sales to increase between 3% and 5%, compared with analysts' average estimate of a 7.6% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

