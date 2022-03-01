Estee Lauder Fires Senior Executive Over Offensive Instagram Post

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics major Estée Lauder Companies has fired John Demsey, Executive Group President, citing his recent racist Instagram posts mocking Covid-19.

In a letter shared with global employees, Executive Chairman William Lauder and President and Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Freda noted that Demsey's recent Instagram posts do not reflect the company's values. The posts have caused widespread offense, are damaging to the company's efforts to drive inclusivity, and do not reflect the judgment required from the senior executives.

Wall Street Journal reported that Demsey was first suspended last week without pay, and the company now decided to make it permanent.

Demsey, 65, was informed that he must leave the company, effective this week. He has been with the company for 31 years, and overseeing two of its biggest brands, MAC and Clinique, reportedly with a salary of $9.6 million a year.

Demsey last week had posted a spoof book cover based on the TV show "Sesame Street" on his personal Instagram account. The meme used the N-word, joking about COVID.

He later deleted the offensive post and apologized for the incident calling it a terrible mistake, noting that he didn't read the meme before posting it.

Estée Lauder said its employees, specially senior leaders, are accountable to continue driving the progress and values of the company for the long term.

