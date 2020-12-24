Estee Lauder (EL) Up Nearly 25% YTD, Will Momentum Stay in 2021?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL appears well positioned on the back of its robust growth-oriented strategies. In this regard, the company’s solid e-commerce business and presence in emerging markets are yielding. Also, its cost-saving efforts are impressive.



Such upsides have helped Estee Lauder’s stock to gain 25.7% year to date against the industry’s decline of 12.9%. Let’s delve deeper and see if this renowned cosmetic company can keep its growth story alive in 2021.

Factors Narrating Estee Lauder’s Growth Story

Estee Lauder has strong presence in emerging markets that insulates it from the macroeconomic headwinds in the matured markets. The company generates significant revenues from emerging markets that keeps it encouraged about making distributional, digital and marketing investments in these countries. Markedly, China is a major area of focus for Estee Lauder. In fact, the company’s recently-piloted emerging business model for online and offline stores in Mainland China region bodes well. Also, the company is focused on making incremental advertising investment on social and digital platform to expand its reach.





Additionally, Estee Lauder has a strong online business, which is expected to be a major growth engine in the upcoming years. Management is implementing new technology and digital experiences including online booking for each store appointment, omni-channel loyalty programs and high touch mobile services. These initiatives and the company’s digital-first mindset are boosting online sale.



Moreover, Estee Lauder’s brand teams have been fully committed to enhancing consumer experiences online since the coronavirus outbreak. In this regard, they are focusing on proper product placement and showing cases tools including virtual try-on to ease decision making. During the fiscal first quarter, the company hosted more than one million virtual try-on sessions worldwide. In North America, the Estee Lauder brand rolled out AI-driven product recommendations on the basis of real-time consumers' behaviors and past preferences.



Apart from these, Estee Lauder is on track with cost-saving measures. In fact, uncertainties related to COVID-19 led management to implement stringent cost-curtailment practices. These include cutting down on costs related to advertising and promotion activities, travel, meetings, consulting and certain employee expenses. Markedly, cost-saving actions boosted the company’s operating margin during fiscal first quarter.

Wrapping Up

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the company initiated a two-year Post-COVID Business Acceleration Program in August. Through this plan, management expects to shut 10-15% of its freestanding stores worldwide along with various low-performing department store counters. Apart from this, various retailers have decided to undertake planned reduction of their footprint via door closures amid the pandemic.



Nevertheless, we believe that the aforementioned upsides are likely to help this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company stay afloat amid such hurdles and remain on growth trajectory going into 2021.

Top 3 Consumer Staple Picks

The Hain Celestial HAIN, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



B&G Foods, Inc. BGS, with a Zacks Rank #2, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average.



Sysco Corporation SYY, with a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11%.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sysco Corporation (SYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.