Estee Lauder (EL) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Estee Lauder (EL) closed at $246.19, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the beauty products company had gained 15.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Estee Lauder as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Estee Lauder to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.55 billion, down 17.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.35 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.1% and -6.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Estee Lauder. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower within the past month. Estee Lauder currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Estee Lauder's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.2, so we one might conclude that Estee Lauder is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that EL has a PEG ratio of 4.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

